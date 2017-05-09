GPD: GLASGOW MAN ACCUSED OF LEAVING CONTRABAND IN THE CRUISER

on 09/05/2017 |



Serving a bench warrant at the man’s house, Officer Wesley Hicks with Glasgow Police, arrived at the home of 40 year old Christopher Walker, explained to him why he was there and took him into custody. According o the citation, Hicks says Walker was moving around in the back seat of the cruiser and when asked why, he said he was not comfortable. Once at the jail, Hicks took Walker inside and came back out to do a check of the cruiser for any trash or contraband.

One blue pill, identified by Poison Control as morphene, was found in the back seat of the cruiser. Walker was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Tampering With Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.