GPD: GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED AFTER TAKING POLICE ON PURSUIT BOTH ON ROAD AND OFF ROAD

on 11/17/2017 |

Over the weekend, Officer Jonathan Clark was on patrol when he saw a black SUV traveling westbound on Cleveland Avenue and upon running the license plate found the registration had been cancelled for failure to maintain insurance. Officer Clark then initiated a traffic stop but the SUV continued at a low rate of speed, refusing to stop, from Cleveland Avenue onto Bunch Street, passing through a stop sign.

The SUV began to accelerate quickly after turning onto South Franklin Street, reaching speeds of 60 mph, and once on Park Avenue the SUV cut through a field, eventually ending up back on the road at New Salem Road. Once on Taylor Street, the driver, 38 year old Michael Carlson, opened the driver’s side door, got out of the vehicle and took off running.

Officer Clark then took off and pursued the man on foot through a field, through a wooded area and ended up on the back side of Glasgow Liquors. Carlson then jumped over a six foot fence, followed by Officer Clark where he was then taken into custody. Once in handcuffs, Carlson claimed that he had been held at gunpoint by a black male that was inside the vehicle, however neither Officer Clark or Officer Hicks saw anyone else exit the vehicle.

Carlson was charged with No Registration Plates, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment, Operating On A Suspended License, Fleeing Or Evading Police, Resisting Arrest, Failure To Maintain Insurance and Criminal Mischief. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.