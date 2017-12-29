Logo


GPD: GLASGOW MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT BY A CAR ON THE SQUARE

on 12/29/2017

Around 8:30am Wednesday morning, Glasgow Police responded to the South East Side of the Square in reference to a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian accident with injuries.

When officers arrived it was discovered that 54 year old Jeffery Jobe, of Glasgow, was attempting to cross South Green Street when he was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord which was traveling East on Washington Street, driven by 25 year old Kara Dickerson, of Glasgow.

Jobe was transported by Ambulance to T J Samson Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, and later released.

Officer Justin Claywell investigated the accident and was assisted at the scene by Officer A J Rees, Glasgow Fire Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS.

 

 

 

 

