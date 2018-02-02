Logo


GPD: GLASGOW WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG CHARGES

on 02/02/2018

Glasgow woman arrested on drug charges.

After receiving a call reporting a threat, GPD Officer Wesley Hicks was dispatched to Happy Valley Inn to investigate.  Once there, he spoke with 26 year old Chelsea Murrhee, who had been staying there and she claimed the guy that paid for the room said he was going to come back with a gun.  According to the citation, Murrhee was tweaking and kept fidgeting as if she was on some kind of drug, later admitting that to police.  When asked if she had anything illegal in the room, Officer Hicks says that she admitted to having a meth pipe under her bed and marijuana.

Murrhee was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana and Violation Of Conditions Of Release.  She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

 

