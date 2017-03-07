GPD HAD A VERY BUSY WEEKEND

It was more like WWE than GPD.

Early Sunday morning, Officer Jonathan Clark responded to McKenna Street in reference to a burglary complaint. As soon as he arrived at the scene, a potential witness 37 year old Prince Fryar of Glasgow looked at Officer Clark, made a statement about black lives matter, began cursing and approached the officer with his fist balled. After being told to sit down numerous times, Fryar finally complied and filled out a witness statement form. According to the citation, once he was finished filling out the form, he got up approached Officer Clark in an aggressive manner and essentially head butted him. Fryar was immediately arrested for menacing. While in route to the jail, Fryar slipped his hand cuffs to the front of his body and began to dig in his pockets. Officer Clark stopped the cruiser, got Fryar out and moved the handcuffs to his back once again. After putting Fryar back in the cruiser, Fryar said he was resisting arrest and head butted Clark again. At that time, Fryar was taken down, restrained and put in the cruiser. Once again, Fryar was able to move the cuffs to the front of his body. Upon entering the jail, he shoved a deputy jailer. Gaining control of Fryar, yet again, they escorted him to a holding cell where he elbowed Clark in the chest before they could get the door shut. Fryar was charged with Menacing, Assault 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest. When they were finally able to search Fryar at the jail, he was found to have a marijuana joint r4olled up in a dollar bill in his sock. He was additionally charged with one count of Promoting Contraband.

Saturday morning Officer Greer with the GPD responded to the area of South Green Street to investigate a complaint of a reckless driver. Officer Greer located the vehicle, a 1995 Caprice, and saw the driver make a couple of abrupt turns. According to the citation, Officer Greer conducted a traffic stop and as he approached the car, he could smell spice coming from inside. The driver, 40 year old Dwight Wright of Canmer, did not pass the field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. Upon search of the vehicle, several baggies of spice packaged for resale were found. Wright was charged with Careless Driving, DUI and Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs.

Responding to a reckless driver complaint Sunday evening, Officer Hicks with the GPD received an additional complaint saying the reckless driver was at the Dollar General Store on Edmonton Road. When Officer Hicks arrived at the store, employees told him that 39 year old Tonia Harbin of Mammoth Cave, KY was in the bathroom and had been in there for about 20 minutes. Officer Hicks made contact with Harbin and according to the citation she was manifestly under the influence and couldn’t focus on the information he was asking for. Officer Hicks noted that she seemed to be tweaking from an unknown drug. After going outside, Harbin threw a pink can to the ground before being taken into custody. Inside the can was suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. Mushrooms were found in Harbin’s pocket and a loaded syringe was found inside her purse. More paraphernalia, along with several prescription pills were located in the vehicle. Harbin was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Tampering With Physical Evidence, two counts of Possession of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug.

All three individuals were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center