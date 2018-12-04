GPD: HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN RAVINE, GLASGOW POLICE ARE AT THE SCENE

This morning Glasgow Police were called to the area of Frank’s Mill Road and Veterans Outer Loop. While few details have been confirmed, Sgt. Terry Flatt did say that the body of a deceased male was found in a ravine. GPD is working with Louisville Metro Police on the investigation. The body appears to be that of a man who had been reported missing, although that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.
GPD remains at the scene.
