GPD INVESTIGATES ANIMAL CRUELTY COMPLAINT TO FIND 5 DEAD ANIMALS AT BARREN COUNTY RESIDENCE

on 09/30/2018 |

On 09-28-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. Animal Control Officers responded to an animal complaint on Kino Eight-Eight Road in Barren County. After further investigation, animal control officers observed through a window, several deceased animals inside of the home. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant for that residence and located 5 deceased animals and seized a total of 11 others, that were taken to BRAWA, Animal Shelter of Barren/Glasgow Ky. Two others were not able to be caught at this time.

Jennifer Graves (age 41) of Glasgow Ky., was cited to appear in court on 18 counts of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

Breanna Sexton (age 22) of Glasgow Ky., was cited to appear in court on 18 counts of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

Glasgow Animal Control Officers Sheryl Pena, Shelley Furlong and Carol Devine were the responding officers and were assisted by BCSO Deputy Aaron Bennett.