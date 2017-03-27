GPD MAKE ARREST AFTER DRUG COMPLAINT

On Tuesday March 21st Officer Jonathan Clark responded to Happy Valley Road in reference to a drug complaint and once he arrived he found 37 year old Michael Carlson sitting in a red pick-up truck. Officer Clark says the driver did give police consent to search the truck, where they found a glass pipe containing suspected meth, as well as used syringes and digital scales. Carlson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Carlson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.