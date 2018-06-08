Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD Make Arrest on Public Square

on 08/06/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the North Public Square this past Saturday, August 4. Officer Clark made contact with the driver and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Hydrocodone inside of a wallet that was inside the vehicle.

33 year old Tabitha Martin of Austin Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified.

Officer Jonathan Clark made the arrest and was assisted by Officer Nick Houchens.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD Make Arrest on Public Square”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

VALORIE WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
92°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/06 20%
High 93° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/07 50%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/08 80%
High 84° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.