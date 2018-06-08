GPD Make Arrest on Public Square

on 08/06/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the North Public Square this past Saturday, August 4. Officer Clark made contact with the driver and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Hydrocodone inside of a wallet that was inside the vehicle.

33 year old Tabitha Martin of Austin Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified.

Officer Jonathan Clark made the arrest and was assisted by Officer Nick Houchens.