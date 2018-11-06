GPD MAKE ARRESTS-DRUGS AND FIREARM CHARGES

on 06/11/2018 |

On 06-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Five Star on Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint that a male subject was refusing to leave the store. Upon investigation, Officer Wesley Hicks arrested Terry Huddleston (age 53) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) , Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia , Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Failure to Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation, Criminal Littering. Officer Hicks was assisted by Officer Brian Starnes.

On 06-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street on a vehicle where the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Upon further investigation , Sgt. Jessie Barton arrested the driver Chase Webb (age 25) of Scottsville Ky. and charged him with Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense ( Fentanyl ), Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 1st Offense. Sgt. Barton was assisted by Officer Zane Greer.

On 06-10-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint on McGragh Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Officers located Methamphetamine, Clonazepam and Drug Paraphernalia inside of the residence. Officer Tammy Britt arrested Benjamin Allen (age 34) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officer Tammy Britt also arrested James Duvall (age 33) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Control Substance 3rd Degree, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container. Officer Britt was assisted by Officers Zane Greer , Wesley Hicks and Brian Starnes.