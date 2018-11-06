Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD MAKE ARRESTS-DRUGS AND FIREARM CHARGES

on 06/11/2018 |

On 06-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Five Star on Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint that a male subject was refusing to leave the store. Upon investigation, Officer Wesley Hicks arrested Terry Huddleston (age 53) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) , Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia , Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Failure to Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation, Criminal Littering.  Officer Hicks was assisted by Officer Brian Starnes.

On 06-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street on a vehicle where the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Upon further investigation , Sgt. Jessie Barton arrested the driver Chase Webb (age 25) of Scottsville Ky. and charged him with Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense ( Fentanyl ), Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 1st Offense. Sgt. Barton was assisted by Officer Zane Greer.

On 06-10-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint on McGragh Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Officers located Methamphetamine, Clonazepam and Drug Paraphernalia inside of the residence. Officer Tammy Britt arrested Benjamin Allen (age 34) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Officer Tammy Britt also arrested James Duvall (age 33) of Glasgow Ky. and charged him with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense , Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Control Substance 3rd Degree, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container.  Officer Britt was assisted by Officers Zane Greer , Wesley Hicks and Brian Starnes.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD MAKE ARRESTS-DRUGS AND FIREARM CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CURTIS BRYANT GREEN (80th BIRTHDAY)

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 06/11 30%
High 90° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/12 80%
High 85° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 80%
High 86° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.