GPD MAKE AT LEAST TWO WEEKEND ARRESTS

on 09/13/2017 |

Glasgow Police made several weekend arrests.
Saturday morning, Glasgow Officer Murrell got the call to conduct a welfare check on a man at Weldon park who was laying on the picnic table. When he arrived, he found 18 year old Matthew Slayton, of Glasgow, who told Officer Murrell that he had been sleeping on the picnic table after playing basketball all morning. According to the citation, Slayton’s speech was slurred and when he asked if he had smoked anything, he said only cigarettes. Officers then noticed what appeared to be a joint underneath Slayton’s leg that was still partially lit. Initially Slayton said he did not know where it came from, but later said it was synthetic marijuana.
Slayton was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication and Possession Of Synthetic Marijuana.

Just before noon on Saturday, Officer Steven Shields responded to a two vehicle injury accident between Veterans Outer Loop and Carroll Knicely Blvd where one vehicle had been struck by another causing it to do a complete rollover and coming to final rest back on its wheels. At least one occupant was taken to TJ Samson for treatment of injuries. Officers arrived at the scene, the occupants of one of the vehicles involved said that the other driver had came into their lane, collided with them and then fled the scene. Deputy Joseph Ford located a man matching the suspects description, identified as 35 year old Beto Vargas, of Glasgow, walking near TSC on the Outer Loop. Deputy Ford took Vargas back to the scene where law enforcement says he did not communicate well and along with finding several beers inside Vargas vehicle, officers say he had a strong odor of alcohol. Vargas was arrested and charged with DUI, Wanton Endangerment, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and No Operator’s License.

Both individuals were taken to, and lodged, in the Barren County Detention Center.

