Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD MAKE METH ARREST

on 01/25/2019 |

On Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on Blackwood Street.

Sgt. Steven Fields made contact with Chris Gentry and received consent to search of the residence and located Methamphetamine and Digital Scales.

Chris Gentry of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Sgt. Steven Fields, assisted by Officer Cameron Murrell and Probation & Parole Officer Jason Alexander.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD MAKE METH ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY BARRICK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/25 0%
High 30° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/26 20%
High 42° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/27 10%
High 44° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.