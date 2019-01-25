GPD MAKE METH ARREST

on 01/25/2019 |

On Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on Blackwood Street.

Sgt. Steven Fields made contact with Chris Gentry and received consent to search of the residence and located Methamphetamine and Digital Scales.

Chris Gentry of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia.



The arrest was made by Sgt. Steven Fields, assisted by Officer Cameron Murrell and Probation & Parole Officer Jason Alexander.