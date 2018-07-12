GPD MAKE METH ARREST

on 12/07/2018 |

On Monday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint on Sunset Avenue.

Officer Michael Burgan made contact with Joseph Slayton and received consent to search of the residence where he located Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.



Joseph Slayton of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer John DuBarry.