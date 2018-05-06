GPD MAKE SEVERAL ARRESTS-THEFT, DRUG CHARGES, FLEEING/EVADING

on 06/05/2018 |

Glasgow Police make several arrests:

On May 31st:

29 year old Brandy Anderson, of Glasgow, was at the stop sign at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Lexington Drive, when she attempted to make a left hand turn in her 2003 Chevy Venture onto Happy Valley Road. When she did, she turned directly into the path of a 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by 38 year old Joshua Lewis, also of Glasgow.

A passenger inside Lewis’ vehicle, 28 year old Sierra Bomar, of Glasgow, was treated at the scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS. Anderson was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for treatment.

Lewis was arrested and charged with Driving On A DUI Suspended License 1st Offense, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 2nd Offense, Leaving Scene of Accident/Fail to Render Aid/Assist with Death or Serious Physical Injury, No registration Plates and Failure to Report Accident In Excess of $500.00

The accident was investigated by Officer Trevor Morrison and assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

On June 1st:

Officer Wesley Hicks made a traffic stop on West Cherry Street and was given consent to search the vehicle. During that search,Officer Hicks found three syringes and suspected Methamphetamine. 19 year old Amber Huff, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

GPD had obtained an arrest warrant after 34 year old Kenneth Smith, of Glasgow, fled during an attempted traffic stop. On Friday, Smith was served with that warrant for charges of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Reckless Driving , Disregarding Stop Sign, Improper Passing, Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Speeding 26 Over and Failure of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense. The arrest was made by Officer Zane Greer and assisted by Officer Jeff Wilson and Officer Tammy Britt.

On June 2nd:

A truck stolen in Florida was recovered in Glasgow. Officer Micheal Burgan located the stolen 2014 Dodge Ram and arrested 41 year old Antra Brown, of Tampa. Brown was charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More. She was also charged with Misrepresenting Military Service by Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick after she stated several times that she was member of the US Army. No documentation could be found to prove those claims.