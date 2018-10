on 10/08/2018 |

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a burglary complaint on Humble Avenue. Officers made contact with Adam Puckett, who matched the description that given to responding officers.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the residence had signs of forced entry at the back door.

Adam Puckett (age 31) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd.

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle.