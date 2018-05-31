Logo


GPD MAKES SEVERAL ARRESTS

on 05/31/2018 |

On 05-28-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a welfare check on male subject sitting on a sidewalk on West Main Street. Upon further investigation, Officer Wesley Hicks determined that Charles Young (age 56) of Glasgow Ky. was non-complaint with the sex offender registry after his address listed could not be verified.   Young was arrested and charged with Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Registration 1st Offense,  Failure to Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation. The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks.

On 05-28-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street that results in two arrests. Officer Jonathan Clark conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Dakota Truck being operated by Cody Norris for having one headlight. During the investigation, Officer Clark noticed that Norris was acting in hyper-active manner and had dilated pupils , after a series of field sobriety tests it was determined that Norris appeared to be under the influence. Upon further investigation, Officers located Digital Scales, Methamphetamine, Morphine and  Clonazepam.  Cody Norris (age 25) of Summer Shade Ky. was arrested and charged with One Headlight, License to Be In Possession, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 1st Offense, Trafficking In Control Substance  1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

A passenger inside the vehicle identified as Jon-Erik Lynn (age 31) of Summer Shade Ky. was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) , Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified).

Both were arrested by Officer Jonathan Clark and assisted by Officer Wesley Hickes and Officer Trevor Morrison.

 

