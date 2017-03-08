GPD: MAN SAYS “LETS GET THE PROCESS STARTED”

Monday night, Officer Wesley Hicks with the Glasgow Police Department went to the on ramp of Cumberland Parkway Eastbound after a report of an injury accident.. When he arrived, he did see a wrecked vehicle and wrote in the citation that he could smell alcohol coming from inside. After canvassing the area he found 56 year old James Lalen lying in the grass on the side of the parkway. Officer Hicks asked Lalen if he’d submit to a field sobriety test and he refused. According to the citation he told Officer Hicks, “I am drunk and lets get the processed started”. Lalen was asked for ID and when Officer Hicks went to get it, he also found an open beer can in the passenger floorboard. EMS responded, but Lalen initially refused treatment but was transferred to TJ Samson after telling Officer Hicks he felt sick. Once at the hospital, according to the citation, he told Officer Hicks that his sister had given him an Illinois plate because he did not have a license or insurance.

Lalen was arrested and charged with DUI 3rd Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving on a DUI Suspended License 2nd Offense, Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, No Other State Registration Receipt, Failure of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance and Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container In a Motor Vehicle.

Lalen was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.