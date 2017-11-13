Logo


GPD: MORNING SITUATION AT WALMART POSED NO THREAT

11/13/2017

NO Active Shooter at Wal-Mart

Glasgow Police were called to Wal-Mart in Glasgow this morning after receiving reports that a man was inside the store with a military style rifle. Multiple units responded and the store was evacuated, however those at the scene said the man claimed he “was simply exercising his 2nd amendment rights.” Kentucky is an open carry state, menaing that you can certainly carry a gun, out in the open .

With more than one mass shooting making headlines in recent months, the sight of a man with one of these rifles in the store could certainly cause some to be alarmed. The man, while not yet identified by police, was not arrested or taken into custody. Law enforcement did take the man’s weapon initially until the situation was evaluated and it became clear there was no threat. The man was given his gun back and the store reopened.

No one was injured and early reports indicate the man did not appear to be protesting anything or attempting to cause a scene.

