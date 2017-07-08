GPD: MULTI CAR CRASH SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 08/07/2017 |



On Saturday August 5th, at approx. 10:45 Officers responded to reports of an injury accident at the intersection of Rogers Road and N L Rogers Wells BLVD.

GPD says that the wreck was caused when a 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Julia Bragg 31 of Glasgow, was traveling eastbound on Rogers Road when she entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by 59 year old Bobbie Tomblin, of Edmonton. This collision then caused the Bragg vehicle to strike a 2002 Ford Expedition which was stopped at the intersection, driven by 35 year old Jennifer Byrd, of Glasgow.

Tomblin was transported to T J Samson Hospital By Barren-Metcalfe EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Bragg, her passenger Tony Saltsman, Byrd, or her passenger Kayleigh Byrd were injured in the crash.

Ofc. Wesley Hicks investigated the accident, and was assisted by Glasgow Fire Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS.