GPD NEEDS HELP LOCATING 2 TEENAGERS IN GLASGOW AREA

on 09/15/2018

The Glasgow Police Dept. is needing your help in locating 17 year old Danielle Zilligen, 5’6” , 120 lbs. , Brown Hair, Brown Eyes. She will have a tattoo on her right foot and was wearing a gold TEEJAY Necklace.

 

Also missing is her sister 15 year old Olivia Zilligen, 5’5” , 100 lbs., Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes. She will have a birthmark under her right arm.

 

Both girls were last seen on 09/14/2018 leaving for school around 7:15 a.m. on Leslie Avenue in Glasgow Ky.

 

The girls are possibly in the company of Monique Williams , in a white passenger car, unknown direction of travel.

 

If you have any information on these girls please call The Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

