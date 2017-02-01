GPD NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

The Glasgow Police Department will begin accepting applications for Police Officer beginning today (Wednesday February 1, 2017).

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have high school diploma or equivalent, must not have peace officer status revoked in any state and must not be prohibited from carrying a firearm.

A criminal history check, including (including felony record), credit check, employment history and reference check will be conducted on each applicant.

Persons interested in applying for this position may pick up an application and job description at: Glasgow City Hall, Office of the Mayor, 126 East Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or download application on our webpage cityofglasgow.org/employment. Applications will be accepted in the Mayor’s office.

This is an open application process for employment Applications must be picked up and turned back in to Glasgow City Hall no later than close of business day on February 17th.