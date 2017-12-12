Logo


GPD OFFICER EARNS “LIFE SAVER AWARD” AFTER SAVING THE LIFE OF A BABY

on 12/12/2017

The Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie, honored Glasgow Officer Steven Fields.
In early November, 911 Dispatch received a call reporting a baby wasn’t breathing. Officer Fields was closest and was dispatched to the scene. Once he arrived, Officer Fields was able to clear the baby’s airway and keep it open until paramedics arrived. Officer Fields says in the moment you just think about saving the baby:

      Officer Steven Fields

Along with the Life Saver Award, Officer Fields was given a gift certificate for him and his family.

