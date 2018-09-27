Logo


GPD OFFICER RUNS DOWN FLEEING PARK CITY MAN

on 09/27/2018 |

On Tuesday, Glasgow Police Officer A J Rees observed a male and female in a verbal dispute on Happy Valley Road. Officer Rees made contact with them and the male subject, identified as Mark Bellamy fled the scene before being apprehended a short distance away. Officer Rees also confirmed that Bellamy had active warrants for his arrest.

Mark Bellamy (age 29) of Park City Ky., was arrested and charged with Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, along with the warrants from Hart and Barren Counties.

The arrest was made by Officer A J Rees.

