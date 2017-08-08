GPD: ONE ARRESTED-ACCUSED OF BEATING AND ROBBING A MAN

on 08/08/2017 |

While dropping off a friend at an apartment, a Glasgow man says he was assaulted and robbed.

Jerry Ervin told Officer Jonathan Clark with GPD that Saturday afternoon he was dropping off a friend and while he was sitting in the parking lot, 23 year old Shaquille Jordan came over and pulled him out of his truck. Ervin says that Jordan then struck him in the face several times, kicked him in the ribs several times and then took $200 from his wallet. When Officer Clark arrived at Jordan’s apartment, he saw him get up and open the door. Officer Clark says that when Jordan saw him, he attempted to close the door, but left it partially open. Officer Clark says that through the open door, he could see Jordan inside pretending to be asleep.

Jordan was taken into custody and upon being searched police found what field tests confirmed was meth. According to the citation, Jordan admitted to assaulting Ervin, but denied taking any money. Another witness told police that Jordan did take money, but Ervin actually owed it to him.

Jordan was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on one count of Robbery 1st Degree and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.