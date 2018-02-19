Logo


GPD: ONE CHILD STAT FLIGHTED AFTER SOUTH FORK ROAD ACCIDENT

on 02/19/2018 |

One child was stat flighted after an early morning accident.

Around 7:00am Monday morning, Glasgow Police responded to South Fork Road to investigate an accident.

It appears, Kyle Bragg was traveling westbound on South Fork Road when the rear of his pick-up began to slide, while going around a curve.  The truck then dropped off the shoulder of the road and began to roll.  Two children were inside, one child was in a safety seat and the other child was ejected. The child ejected was stat flighted, from the scene, to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

No additional injuries were reported.

 

**CORRECTION:  Previously this read that neither child was in a safety seat.  One child was and the other was not.

