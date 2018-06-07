GPD: PHARMACY BURGLAR APPEARS UNAWARE OF SURVEILLANCE CAMERA, CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THIS MAN?

on 07/06/2018 |

On 07-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a Burglary at Town & Country Pharmacy on East Main Street just past 1:00am. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect(s) had gained entry into the pharmacy by breaking out the glass in the front door.

Glasgow Police were able to view the pharmacy’s surveillance footage which clearly shows the suspect.

He is described as a whilte male, wearing a dark colored hoodie shirt and camo pants. If anyone has seen this subject or may know his identity please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151