Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD: PHARMACY BURGLAR APPEARS UNAWARE OF SURVEILLANCE CAMERA, CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THIS MAN?

on 07/06/2018 |

On 07-06-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a Burglary at Town & Country Pharmacy on East Main Street just past 1:00am. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect(s) had gained entry into the pharmacy by breaking out the glass in  the front door.

Glasgow Police were able to view the pharmacy’s surveillance footage which clearly shows the suspect.

He is described as a whilte male, wearing a dark colored hoodie shirt and camo pants. If anyone has seen this subject or may know his identity please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD: PHARMACY BURGLAR APPEARS UNAWARE OF SURVEILLANCE CAMERA, CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THIS MAN?”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DONNIE JONES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
77°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/06 40%
High 90° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/07 20%
High 85° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/08 20%
High 88° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.