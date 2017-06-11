Logo


GPD: POLICE SAY GLASGOW MAN INVOLVED IN WEEKEND WRECK THAT SENT 4 TO THE HOSPITAL WAS INTOXICATED

on 11/06/2017 |

Just after 7:00pm Saturday evening, Glasgow Police responded to an injury accident in the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say that a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 43 year old Jason Russell of Glasgow had been traveling westbound when he crossed the center lane striking a 1999 Chevy pick-up truck. Russell’s truck then continued west striking a 2014 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Chevy pick-up, 24 year old Christopher Stone and a juvenile passenger, both of Edmonton were transported to TJ for treatment. The driver of the Altima, 48 Year Old Tina Logsdon of Magnolia KY and a juvenile passenger, Leslie Logsdon, of Horse Cave, were also transported for treatment of injuries.

Officers say Russell smelled like alcohol and they did determine he was under the influence. Russell told officers that he became distracted when he looked down at his cell phone and crossed the center line. Russell consented to a blood test, and told officer that both “beer and meth” would be found in his system.

Russell was medically cleared he was transported to the Barren County Detention Center where he was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the influence of Alcohol/Drugs, and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree. The medical condition of the others involved is not known at the time of this release.

