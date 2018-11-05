Logo


GPD: PUBLIC INTOXICATION COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

on 05/11/2018

A shopping trip lands a Monroe County man in jail.

On Thursday, a comlaint of an intoxicated person at Walmart was called in and Officer Jonathan Clark, with Glasgow Police got the call.  When Officer Clark arrived he made contact with the suspect, 32 year old Ricky Allen, of Tompkinsville, and confirmed he was impared.

After taking him into custody, Officer Clark located a syringe and two bags of Crystal Methamphetamine inside Allen’s pants pocket.

Allen was charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance , Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Control Substance 1st Offense. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Clark and was assisted by Officer Christopher Poynter.

 

