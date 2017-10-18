GPD: RECENT ARRESTS INCLUDE DRUG AND THEFT CHARGES

on 10/18/2017 |

A dead-end road leads to jail for a Glasgow man.

Officer Hicks with GPD was on patrol in the early morning hours of Monday and saw a red Dodge Dart parked at the end of Lohden Road with a man and a woman inside. The driver, 41-year-old Bernard Weyrauch of Glasgow, said he had pulled onto the dead-end road to talk with his female friend. With the location being described as a drug spot, Officer Hicks asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Weyrauch said no and when emptying his pockets police saw a bag containing what they believe to be meth.

Weyrauch was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Saturday afternoon Glasgow Police received a complaint call form Wal-Mart that a couple had shoplifted from the store and then ran to their vehicle and left. Officer Greer saw the reported vehicle and when he initiated a traffic stop, the 2004 Honda Passport abruptly changed lanes and nearly collided with two vehicles. Once he did stop, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Simmons of Bowling Green, told police that he knew his girlfriend had shoplifted from the store and he assisted her by watching out and helping her flee. Simmons was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Failure To Maintain Insurance and Theft By Unlawful Taking.

After noticing the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, Officer Clark with Glasgow Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix. Dispatch confirmed that the license of the driver, 29-year-old Steven Emody, of Bowling Green, was suspended and he also had an active bench warrant. Emody was asked to exit the vehicle and according to the citation, he admitted to having marijuana inside and had taken Xanax several hours before. After receiving consent to search, police found a total of 8 syringes containing brown residue and a bag of marijuana. Emody was arrested and charged with Operating On A Suspended Operator’s License, Display or Possession of Cancelled Operator’s License, Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of a Controlled Substance 1st and 3rd Degree and Failure To Wear Seatbelt.

Officer Maxey arrived at Walmart on Friday afternoon after receiving a call that people had to help a disoriented woman get her car into a parking spot. Officer Maxey was flagged down by several people in the parking lot who told him they had attempted to help the woman, identified as 58-year-old Connie Gordon of Glasgow, get her vehicle in a parking lot and they had seen drugs in her lap and one individual had already taken the car keys away from her. Gordon admitted to driving the car and the child in the back seat was six years old. When Gordon got out of the vehicle, no drugs were found inside however Gordon was in possession of a spice cigar and a bag of spice. The citation reads that Gordon admitted at first to smoking spice three hours before, then later admitted that she had smoked it just an hour previously. Gordon was arrested and charged with Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, DUI and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

Sunday evening, Glasgow Dispatch received a complaint that 27-year-old Krista Clark, of Glasgow, was driving a silver car with three children inside and she was intoxicated. Dispatch also advised that Krista Clark did have an active bench warrant. Initially unable to locate the vehicle, Officer Jonathan Clark saw her drive southbound on North Race Street while he had another vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. Upon contact, Officer Clark said he could smell synthetic marijuana coming from inside, that Krista Clark’s speech was slurred and she was very disoriented. Despite being told there were no drugs inside the vehicle, police found a hand rolled blunt containing synthetic marijuana. Clark was arrested and charged with DUI, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

All individuals arrested were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.