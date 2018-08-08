Logo


GPD RECOGNIZED BY PEERS, HOWIE SWORN IN AS SGT. AT ARMS

on 08/08/2018 |


The Glasgow Police Dept. is pleased to announce they have received a Certificate Of Accreditation after having fulfilled all of the accreditation standards established by the Kentucky Association Chiefs Of Police. Accredited departments benefit from the use of consistence and proven procedures, clearly outlined policies, and effective practices. In addition, accreditation serves to create a feeling of confidence throughout the community that their police department recognizes the importance of establishing and maintaining as high a degree of effectiveness and professionalism as possibly.


Receiving the certificate for the Glasgow Police Dept. is Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty, Sgt. Terry Flatt and Major Eddie Lindsey, this is the fourth time that the department has received this certificate as it is good for a period of four years.

At the ceremony Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie is sworn in as Sgt. At Arms at Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.

