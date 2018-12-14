Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD REPORT ON TERRORISTIC THREATENING CHARGE

on 12/14/2018 |


Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 09:09 hours the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to 115 Bluegrass Drive in reference to a white male subject knocking on the door of the residence. The caller identified as James Dyer stated that his brother in law was there and that he had threatened him with a gun and was not going to answer the door. Upon arrival officers made contact with the white male sitting on the side porch of 115 Bluegrass Drive and identified him as Gregory Davidson. Davidson was searched for weapons and no weapons were found. Davidson stated that the residence that lived at 115 Bluegrass Drive was his sister and Brother in law and they owed him $5,000.00 dollars. Davidson was asked about threatening Dyer with any weapons and he stated that he had not threaten him however; once he left he was going to go get a gun and bring it back to 115 Bluegrass Drive. Davidson was asked if he was accessible to weapons and he stated that he was not but that he would get one and come back to 1115 Bluegrass Drive.
Officers spoke with Dyer and he stated that Davidson had made threats before and that he was scared of him. Dyer was advised to try and obtain a protection order to keep Davidson away from his residence. Davidson was charged with Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD REPORT ON TERRORISTIC THREATENING CHARGE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHELIA HOGUE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
48°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 12/14 100%
High 53° / Low 50°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 12/15 40%
High 54° / Low 40°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/16 20%
High 52° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.