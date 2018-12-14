GPD REPORT ON TERRORISTIC THREATENING CHARGE

on 12/14/2018 |



Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 09:09 hours the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to 115 Bluegrass Drive in reference to a white male subject knocking on the door of the residence. The caller identified as James Dyer stated that his brother in law was there and that he had threatened him with a gun and was not going to answer the door. Upon arrival officers made contact with the white male sitting on the side porch of 115 Bluegrass Drive and identified him as Gregory Davidson. Davidson was searched for weapons and no weapons were found. Davidson stated that the residence that lived at 115 Bluegrass Drive was his sister and Brother in law and they owed him $5,000.00 dollars. Davidson was asked about threatening Dyer with any weapons and he stated that he had not threaten him however; once he left he was going to go get a gun and bring it back to 115 Bluegrass Drive. Davidson was asked if he was accessible to weapons and he stated that he was not but that he would get one and come back to 1115 Bluegrass Drive.

Officers spoke with Dyer and he stated that Davidson had made threats before and that he was scared of him. Dyer was advised to try and obtain a protection order to keep Davidson away from his residence. Davidson was charged with Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree.