GPD REPORTS DOOR TO DOOR SCAM

on 08/28/2017 |

The Glasgow Police Department has received calls from citizens stating that people have been coming to their homes and advising that they are collecting money for the Ronald McDonald House.

According to the CEO of the Ronald McDonalds House Organization, the organization does NOT solicit donation from door to door visits. Anyone who is visited by a person(s) identifying themselves as

Collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House, should contact the Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Department Kentucky State Police, or their local Law enforcement agency.