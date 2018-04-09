GPD REPORTS THAT 17-YEAR-OLD MAKAYLA MARRS HAS BEEN LOCATED

The Glasgow Police has reported that 17-year-old, Makayla Marrs of Glasgow has been located. According to police, the child had been missing since Friday. No details about her location have been released.
