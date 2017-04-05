Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD RESPOND TO AUTO ACCIDENT AT WEST MAIN AND LESLIE

on 04/05/2017 |
Featured Local News News

On Friday Glasgow Police responded to a two vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of West Main Street and Leslie Avenue. A passenger car, driven by Peggy Given, had struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a pick up truck driven by Carmel Maxwell. Given, according to the accident report, had thought Maxwell was turning left at the intersection and attempted to continue straight. When she realized that Maxwell was turning right, she attempted to avoid a collision but couldn’t.

No one was injured in the collision.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Chelsie Murphy

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital