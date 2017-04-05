GPD RESPOND TO AUTO ACCIDENT AT WEST MAIN AND LESLIE

On Friday Glasgow Police responded to a two vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of West Main Street and Leslie Avenue. A passenger car, driven by Peggy Given, had struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a pick up truck driven by Carmel Maxwell. Given, according to the accident report, had thought Maxwell was turning left at the intersection and attempted to continue straight. When she realized that Maxwell was turning right, she attempted to avoid a collision but couldn’t.

No one was injured in the collision.