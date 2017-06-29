Logo


GPD RESPOND TO MULTIPLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

on 06/29/2017 |
Featured Local News News

On Tuesday, June 27th at approx. 5:25 PM the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to the intersection of N. L. Rogers Wells BLVD, and Smith Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2010 Nissan operated by Tiffany Taylor of Glasgow was traveling South on S. L Rogers wells Blvd., when she failed to stop for the red light. The Taylor vehicle entered the intersection striking a 2014 Chevrolet operated by Michelle Jones and her passenger Claude Jones both of Munfordville, which was traveling East from Smith Road onto Rogers Wells BLVD. The Taylor vehicle then struck a 2012 Toyota operated by Darla Cassidy of Greenbrier TN which was traveling West on Smith Road, and was attempting to turn South on Rogers Wells BLVD. Taylor was transported to T J Samson Hospital with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries. Jones, and her passenger were also transported to T J Samson with Non-Life-Threatening injuries. Cassidy was not injured in the collision. Ofc. John DuBarry worked the collision, and was assisted by Glasgow Police Officers, Steven Shields, and A J Rees. Officers were also assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department, as well as Barren Metcalf EMS.

Comments are closed.

 

 

