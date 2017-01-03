Logo


GPD RESPOND TO SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER AND FIND A MINOR LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLE

on 01/03/2017 |
On Friday, December 30th, at approx. 1:20 PM Glasgow Police responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in the area of East Front Street. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. A minor child was located in the vehicle, and the child’s mother was located at a business nearby. Officers made contact with 40 Year old Britney Duraski of Bowling Green and determined that she was under the influence of an intoxicating substance other than alcohol.

Ms. Duraski was arrested and transported to the Barren County Detention Center where she was charged with Public Intoxication, and Endangering The Welfare of a Minor.

