GPD RESPONDS TO ATTEMPTED ROBBERY ON CHILDRESS ROAD

on 05/25/2018 |

On 05-24-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Childress Road on a complaint of a subject attempting to steal a vehicle. Upon arrival , Officer Jonathan Clark made contact with Shawn Guess who was sweating profusely and behaving in a hyper-active manner. Guess had given Officer Clark consent to a search of his person and Officer Clark located a white crystal substance suspected to be Methamphetamine. Shawn Guess (age 42) of Brandenburg Ky. was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Possession Of Control Substance 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark and assisted by Officer Mason Wethington.

On 05-23-2018, Officer Jonathan Clark conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a cancelled license plate. Upon further investigation, Officer Clark made contact with the driver Jason Thompson and received consent to a search of the vehicle and his persons, where Officer Clark located some pills identified as Hydrocodone that Thompson had inside his pants pocket. Jason Thompson (age 37) of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark.

