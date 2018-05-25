Logo


GPD RESPONDS TO DOGS LOCATED INSIDE HOT PARKED CARS IN WALMART’S PARKING LOT

On 05-20-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint of three dogs that were inside two parked vehicles sitting in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. Upon arrival, Officer A J Rees located the vehicles , along with Lt. Col. Turcotte who had a laser temperature gage. Officer’s checked the parked vehicles with the temperature gage and determined that the temperature inside of the parked vehicles were in excess of 114 degrees (F) and observed the dogs without any water and panting. Officers then used a mechanical device to open the vehicle doors and place the dogs inside of a safe and cool environment. Lt. Col. Turcotte located both of the owners inside Wal-Mart and had them to return to their vehicle . Officer A J Rees cited both to court for the following charges.
Bianca Olvera Rodgiguez (age 22) of Fairdale Ky. was cited to court for the charge of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

Eliseo Mendoza (age 19) of Louisville Ky. was cited to court for the charge of Cruelty To Animals 2nd Degree.

As we go into the hot summer months ,The Glasgow Police Dept. would like to remind everyone that if you take your pets with you, please make sure they have water, someone stays with them in a cool environment and park in a shaded area.

