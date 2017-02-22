GPD RESPONDS TO DRIVERS ASLEEP BEHIND THE WHEEL ANS SMALL CHILDREN IN THE VEHICLE

GPD respond to two separate calls of drivers asleep behind the wheel and small children in the vehicles.

Dispatch called out GPD Officer Mark Johnson around 10:00am Friday morning, to the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Veteran’s Outer Loop after they had received reports of a man slumped over the wheel at the intersection. The citation says that when Officer Johnson arrived he found the 2008 300M at the intersection, still in the drive position with 30 year old Tyler Branstetter slumped over the wheel.

It took several knocks on the window to wake up Branstetter and once he rolled the window down he told Johnson he had two infants in the back seat. Branstetter told officers he had been working all night and per the citation he was unable to successfully complete the field sobriety tests. An empty bottle of gabapentin, along with two pipes with suspected meth residue were found inside.

Branstetter was charged with DUI, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Drug Paraphernalia.

Around 9:00am Sunday morning, Officer Steven Fields got the call that a man was passed out in a vehicle in the K-Mart parking lot and a small child was also in the car. Upon arrival, Officer Fields found the 1999 Lumina and found two adults passed out inside. Per the citation, Officer Fields beat on the windows for several minutes when finally, he could wake up James Morgan and Bobbie Morgan, both of Edmonton. A one year old child was also asleep in the car.

Officer Fields says when James Morgan opened the car door a strong odor of methamphetamine could be smelled coming from inside. The couple told police they had driven from Metcalfe County to Glasgow where they passed out in the vehicle. Police found a glass meth pipe inside the car. Both adults were arrested and social services was called in for the one year old, and told GPD while at the scene there was already an active case against the Morgan’s in Metcalfe County.

Both were charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Drug Paraphernalia.

All arrested were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.