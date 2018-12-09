GPD RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT ON GRANDVIEW AVE AND COMBS BLVD

on 09/12/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Combs Blvd. for an injury accident. Upon investigation, it was determined that 2005 Chrysler (Unit 1) being operated by Virglil Perez (age 24) of Glasgow Ky., was traveling northbound on Combs Blvd. and was attempting to pull onto Grandview Avenue and pulled into the path of a 1999 Dodge (Unit 2) being operated by Tonya Daniels (age 38) of Glasgow Ky. who was traveling eastbound on Grandview Avenue.

A 17 year juvenile passenger in Unit 2 was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Officer Cameron Murrell, assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Dept.