GPD RESPONDS TO MIDNIGHT SHOOTING

on 08/23/2017 |

Around midnight Glasgow Police officers responded to the area of Clayburn Street in reference to a complaint of shots fired.

When officers arrived it was discovered that the house at 104 Clayburn Street had been struck several times, and several shell casings were located at the scene. Officers then discovered that one person at the scene by the name of Miles Pruitt had been struck in the leg.  Mr. Pruitt had left the scene before officers arrived, and drove himself to T J Samson Hospital where he was treated and released for his injury.  This incident is still under investigation, and more details will be released wheN they become available.  Should anyone have any information about the incident please contact Detective Mickey Atwood of the Glasgow Police Department,at 270-651-6165.

 

