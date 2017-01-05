GPD RESPONDS TO VEHICLE COLLISION WITH INJURIES

On Tuesday, January 3rd officers responded to the West Main Street and Industrial Drive in reference to a reported two vehicle collision with injuries. Officers arrived and found that a 2006 Ford driven by Suzanne Gray 73 of Glasgow was traveling East on West Main Street when had collided with a 2007 Ford Operated by Marcus Clark 20 of Glasgow his passenger 23 year old William Gillock of Glasgow. EMS Responded to the scene however no one was transported to the Hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by GPD Ofc. John Clark.