Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD RESPOND TO ARMED ROBBERY

on 01/12/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories
Johnathan Tyler Meadows

Johnathan Tyler Meadows

On Wednesday, January 11 Glasgow police officers responded to the area of Eastview Drive in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told police that a man by the name of Johnathan Tyler Meadows had pulled a handgun on him and stole $50.00. The victim gave officers a clothing description of Mr. Meadows and he was located behind a residence. Officers searched Mr. Meadows and found a small handgun concealed on his person. Mr. Meadows was arrested and transported to the Barren County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of Robbery 1st Degree, and one count of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Todd Fisher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital