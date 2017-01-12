GPD RESPOND TO ARMED ROBBERY

On Wednesday, January 11 Glasgow police officers responded to the area of Eastview Drive in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told police that a man by the name of Johnathan Tyler Meadows had pulled a handgun on him and stole $50.00. The victim gave officers a clothing description of Mr. Meadows and he was located behind a residence. Officers searched Mr. Meadows and found a small handgun concealed on his person. Mr. Meadows was arrested and transported to the Barren County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of Robbery 1st Degree, and one count of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.