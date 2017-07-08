GPD: ROAD RAGE COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG AND GUN CHARGES

on 08/07/2017 |

Responding to a complaint of possible road rage, GPD Officer Zane Greer responded to the Traveler’s on West Cherry Street Sunday evening to begin his investigation.

Greer was told that 38 year old Justin Druen, of Horse Cave, had followed a vehicle, possibly out of road rage, pulled up beside them at a stop light, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them and then took off. The car followed him until they could clearly read his plate number and then they called in the complaint. Two adults and one juvenile were inside the car.

While speaking with the individuals involved, the citation says that Druen pulled up in a 2006 Chevrolet 2500 and Officer Greer could smell alcohol on his breath as soon as he approached. While he was reaching for his identification, Officer Greer says he saw the end of what he believed was a pistol in Druen’s pocket. Officer Greer removed the weapon, which ended up being a loaded .380 caliber semi automatic pistol. Druen passed all field sobriety tests, but police did notice an open alcohol container in the center console of the truck and what was believed to be medical marijuana. After checking the container, it did contain liquefied THC. According to the citation, Druen told police he also had an AR rifle inside the vehicle and after noticing a pistol box and checking it, Greer found an additional weapon and several items of drug paraphernalia.

After refusing to give police consent to search his vehicle, a search warrant was obtained. During the search, police found a meth generator, as well as several items used to manufacture meth.

Druen was charged with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in A Motor Vehicle, Wanton Endangerment and Manufacturing Methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.