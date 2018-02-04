Logo


GPD: ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOPS LEAD TO ARRESTS

04/02/2018

Routine traffic stops result in arrests.

On Friday, Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick with Glasgow Police made a traffic stop at North Race Street and West Leech Street.  Sgt. Kirkpatrick said he could smell alcohol coming form the driver, 29 year old Collin Crow, of Glasgow, and preliminary tests did show the presence of alcohol.

Officers could also plainly see marijuana, a pipe and rolling papers inside Crow’s vehicle.  Crow was arrested and charged with DUI, Operating On A Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.  Sgt. Kirkpatrick was assisted by Officer Steven Fields.

 

 

Early Monday morning, Sgt. Jessie Barton conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street, after seeing a vehicle with expired registration.  During the traffic stop Officers located Methamphetamine, Alprazolams, and a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

Police also confirmed that the driver, Jesse Massaro, was a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record.

Massaro was arrested and charged with charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt , Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified , Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense ( Methamphetamine), Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon Felony Offender and Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.  Sgt. Barton was assisted by Officer Tommy Corbin.

On Sunday, Glasgow Police went to a residence on McKenna Street after receiving a complaint of drug activity.  After they were given consent to search the home, officers found meth and a syringe.

28 year old Jessie Lutterman, of Glasgow, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Clark and charged with Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, (Methamphetamine) and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.  Officer Clark was assisted by Officer Trevor Morrison.

All individuals arrested were taken to, and lodged, in the Barren County Detention Center.

 

 

 

 

 

