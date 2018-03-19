GPD: ROUTINE WEEKEND TRAFFIC STOPS LEAD TO SEVERAL ARRESTS

on 03/19/2018 |

Officer Trevor Morrison conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street after seeing the occupants of a vehicle not wearing seat belts. During the stop, Officer Morrison saw an AR-15 rifle in the backseat and a handgun, later confirmed to be stolen, on the dash. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bottle of Gabapentin and a small amount of Marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, 25 year old Matthew Runyon, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Carrying A Concealed Weapon and Possession Of Marijuana.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26 year old James Wyatt, of Glasgow, was also arrested and charged with Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified. Wyatt was also served with an outstanding warrant.

After suspecting he had an active warrant, Officer Wesley Hicks with the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 41 year old David Price, of Glasgow.

During the stop on Bryan Street, Price gave Officer Hicks false information and then took off running toward Gorin Park and Harwood Street. Price was apprehended by Officer Hicks and Officer Jonathan Clark moments after, and was charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree.

On Sunday, Officer Jonathon Clark with the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Race Street for expired registration plates. Upon speaking with the driver, 32 year old Michelle Ferrell, of Cave City, she told Officer Clark there was a gun inside the vehicle, but she wasn’t sure where it was.

Ferrell gave Officer Clark consent to search and the gun was found under the seat. Officer Clark found a white substance, suspected to be meth, inside a purse in the vehicle.

Ferrell was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, Fail To Wear Seat Belt, Fail To Produce Insurance Card, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Driving On DUI Suspended License 1st Offense and Carrying A Concealed Weapon. Officer Clark was assisted by Officer Hicks and Officer Starnes.

When Officer Tommy Corbin with the Glasgow Police Department saw a vehicle without a rear license plate light, he conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street. During the traffic stop it was determined by Officer Zane Greer that the driver, 33 year old Tabatha Blakely, of Glasgow, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. After conducting field sobriety tests, Blakely was placed under arrest. Officer Greer located a pill grinder, Morphine tablet and Hydrocodone pills in Blakely’s purse.

Blakely was arrested and charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Opiates), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) and Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

All individuals were taken to, and lodged, in the Barren County Detention Center.