GPD: RUNNING OUT THE BACK WHEN GPD IS AT THE FRONT PROVES UNLUCKY FOR A GLASGOW MAN

05/21/2018

A drug complaint leads to an arrest.

Investigating a drug complaint, GPD arrived at a home on South Lewis Street. When Sgt. Jessie Barton arrived, 40 year old Jeremy Depp ran out the back door and, according to police, threw several bags over a fence. When police found the bags, they weighed in at over a half pound and contained synthetic marijuana and marijuana.

Depp was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs-2nd or Subsequent Offense, Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 2nd Offense and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Depp was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

The arrest was made by Sgt. Jessie Barton and assisted by Officer Jeff Wilson and Probation & Parole Officer Jason Alexander