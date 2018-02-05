Logo


GPD: SATURDAY’S 5K RUN WILL IMPACT LOCAL TRAFFIC

on 05/02/2018

5K Run will impact local traffic.

Beginning at 8am this Saturday , May 5, 2018, certain roads and streets will be shut down, or down to one lane, for the 5K Run.

Starting at South Gate Plaza / Hwy. 31E , running southbound and turning onto Trojan Trail, then turning onto Roseville Road, onto Bunch Avenue, then onto South Green Street and will finish up back at South Gate Plaza.  The southbound lane of Roseville Road will be closed, and Bunch Avenue and Trojan Trail will be down to one lane.

Any through traffic is urged to avoid Hwy. 31E and the South Green Street areas. The delay should last around two hours.

