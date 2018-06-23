GPD SAYS BE AWARE OF SEVERAL VEHICLE BREAK-INS IN FORRESTER RD AREA

on 06/23/2018 |

Glasgow Police say that there have been several vehicle break-ins in the areas of Forrester Road, Lauderdale Drive, Lover’s Lane and Lakeview Apartments. Sgt. Terry Flatt says that Glasgow Police have amped up patrols in these areas and they are following all leads.

Sgt. Flatt encourages everyone to always keep your vehicle doors locked and at all times and to keep all valuables out of sight. If anyone has any information about these break-ins they are urged to contact the Glasgow Police Department.