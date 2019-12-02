Logo


GPD SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT IN MONDAY MORNING ROBBERY OF CIRCLE K IN GLASGOW

on 02/12/2019 |

On 02-11-2019, at approximately 04:08 am, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Circle K Store on Columbia Avenue in reference to a Robbery in progress.

Upon officers arrival, they learned that a black male subject, approximately 5’6 height, thin build with dread locks, wearing jeans, North Face Jacket, black head covering, black mask and gloves had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk and brandished a handgun. The suspect left the store with several packs of Cigarettes along with an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not harmed.

If you have any information or know the person in the photos please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

 

